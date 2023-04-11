Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.35.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

