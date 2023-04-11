HC Wainwright Comments on Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timber Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Timber Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

TMBR stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,133 shares in the last quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases.

