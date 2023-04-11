Head-To-Head Contrast: MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) versus Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) and MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and MINEBEA MITSUMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group -76.10% -28.28% -23.73% MINEBEA MITSUMI 4.81% 10.06% 4.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.46 -$47.07 million N/A N/A MINEBEA MITSUMI $10.01 billion N/A $613.52 million $2.20 17.35

This table compares Tingo Group and MINEBEA MITSUMI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MINEBEA MITSUMI has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tingo Group and MINEBEA MITSUMI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MINEBEA MITSUMI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MINEBEA MITSUMI has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MINEBEA MITSUMI beats Tingo Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It is also involved in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with a focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

About MINEBEA MITSUMI

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others. The Machined Components segment provides mechanical parts such as ball bearings, rod-end bearings, hard disk drive pivot assemblies, and aircraft screws. The Electronic Devices and Components segment offers LED backlights, sensor devices, stepping motors, fan motors, hard disk drive spindle motors, precision motors, and other special devices. The Mitsumi Electric Products segment handles the semiconductor, optical, mechanical, high frequency, and power supply devices. The Others segment deals with the in-house produced machines. The company was founded on July 16, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

