Head-To-Head Review: Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Symbotic shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and Integrated Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -6.08% -148.57% -11.03% Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 Integrated Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Symbotic and Integrated Environmental Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Symbotic presently has a consensus price target of $20.92, indicating a potential downside of 19.37%. Given Symbotic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Symbotic and Integrated Environmental Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million 24.29 -$79.00 million ($5.86) -4.43 Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integrated Environmental Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symbotic.

Summary

Symbotic beats Integrated Environmental Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Integrated Environmental Technologies

Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiary, I.E.T., Inc. produces and sells hypochlorous acid and anti-oxidizing alkaline solutions for use in cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting applications. The company offers anolyte that kills various pathogens including, Mycobacterium bovis, almonella enterica, pseudomonas aeruginosa, staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, h1n1 influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus; hospital-acquired, blood-borne, and food-borne pathogens; and yeast, as well as non-enveloped viruses, such as adenovirus, norovirus, rhinovirus, and rotavirus. Its anolyte is also used as hydrogen sulfide scavenger/eliminator and biocide in oil and gas applications; and as a disinfectant to prevent canine distemper virus, canine parvovirus, and bordetella bronchiseptica. In addition, the company offers catholyte, an anti-oxidizing and mild alkaline solution that is effective as an industrial degreaser and cleaner; and manufactures and leases EcaFlo equipment. It markets its anolyte under the Excelyte brand name; and catholyte under the Catholyte Zero brand name. The company sells its products to the oil and gas production, healthcare facilities, and food production markets primarily through independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States. Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Little River, South Carolina.

