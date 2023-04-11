Head to Head Review: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biostage and Pulmonx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulmonx 1 1 5 0 2.57

Earnings & Valuation

Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.94%. Given Pulmonx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Biostage.

This table compares Biostage and Pulmonx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.97) -6.27 Pulmonx $53.66 million 7.73 -$58.92 million ($1.59) -6.91

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biostage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Biostage has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A N/A -157.80% Pulmonx -109.80% -35.08% -28.35%

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

