Head to Head Survey: Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) versus Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spirent Communications and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 0 3 0 0 2.00 Koninklijke KPN 0 1 6 0 2.86

Valuation & Earnings

Koninklijke KPN has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Koninklijke KPN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Koninklijke KPN is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

This table compares Spirent Communications and Koninklijke KPN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $607.50 million 2.31 $99.90 million N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN $5.66 billion 2.66 $800.88 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Spirent Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other. The Other’ segment consists of KPN Holding, Corporate Center, and eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

