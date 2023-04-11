Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

