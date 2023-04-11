Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,310,000 after buying an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

