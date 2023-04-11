Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Trimmed by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

