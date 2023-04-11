Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

PM opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

