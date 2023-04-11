Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,011 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

