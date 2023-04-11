Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,773 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,650 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.69.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $275.79 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $681.20 billion, a PE ratio of 158.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

