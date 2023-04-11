Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.59.

ISRG stock opened at $258.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.65. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

