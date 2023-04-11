Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

