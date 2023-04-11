Howland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

