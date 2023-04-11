Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

