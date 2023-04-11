Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile



Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

