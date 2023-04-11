IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after buying an additional 252,058 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in IDEX by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,292,000 after acquiring an additional 192,917 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth $25,877,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $219.45 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.22.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.91.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

