Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.