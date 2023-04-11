International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

