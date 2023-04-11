International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,085,070 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 70,873.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085,070 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.01% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

