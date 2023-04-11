International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,800 Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 367.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 271,867 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

PHDG stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.34. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $36.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

