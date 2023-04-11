International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,840 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 107.6% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,078,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after purchasing an additional 559,105 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,053,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 156,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 811,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 740,832 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 110,846 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

