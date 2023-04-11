International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson purchased 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $51,107.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,109.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,036 shares of company stock valued at $94,548. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.



