International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $112.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

