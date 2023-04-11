International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 536.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,399 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

