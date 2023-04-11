International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 342 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $452.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.11.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.