International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,208 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,986,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 321,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,148,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $674.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

