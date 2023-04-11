International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MRK opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $285.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

