International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,551,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9,668.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.4 %

FDL stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

