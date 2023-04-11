Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.