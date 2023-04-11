iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

