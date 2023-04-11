iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Family Capital Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.4% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

