iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,626,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 33,762 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 195,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,973,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.06. The firm has a market cap of $309.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

