iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.06. The company has a market capitalization of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

