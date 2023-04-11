iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,820 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

