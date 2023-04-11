iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

