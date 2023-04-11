iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.54.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

