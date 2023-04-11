James Investment Research Inc. Buys 804 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after buying an additional 120,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

