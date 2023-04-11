James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $161.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.