Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.76.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.