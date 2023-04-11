Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) & Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Head-To-Head Review

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) and Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and Edgewise Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics $157.07 million 2.81 -$165.29 million ($2.03) -1.92 Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.64 million ($1.27) -4.77

Edgewise Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Edgewise Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karyopharm Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

96.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics and Edgewise Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Edgewise Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33

Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 144.22%. Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.53%. Given Edgewise Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edgewise Therapeutics is more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and Edgewise Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics -105.23% N/A -58.00% Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -22.27% -21.23%

Risk and Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewise Therapeutics has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s compound, XPOVIO (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses, and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial. It develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

