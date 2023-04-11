Kendall Capital Management Sells 557 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

Oracle stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The company has a market cap of $253.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

