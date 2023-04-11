Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after buying an additional 82,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

