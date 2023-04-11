Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,743 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 2,460.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,278,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,680 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 613.33%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

