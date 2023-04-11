Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

