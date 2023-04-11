Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 2,775 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

