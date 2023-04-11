Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

