Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Knorr-Bremse has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.