Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,301 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.0 %

LVS stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

